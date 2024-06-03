E-Paper

Philippines raises alert level for volcano after 'explosive eruption'

Eruptions on Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash

By AFP

Photo: AFP file
Photo: AFP file

Published: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 4:57 PM

Last updated: Mon 3 Jun 2024, 5:03 PM

The alert level for a Philippine volcano was raised Monday after an "explosive eruption" sent a plume of ash and steam five kilometres (three miles) into the sky, the volcanology agency said.

Mount Kanlaon on the central island of Negros erupted shortly before 7:00 pm (1100 GMT), prompting warnings for nearby residents to wear facemasks due to the threat of falling ash.


