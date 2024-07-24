Pfizer's hemophilia A gene therapy found superior to current treatment in late-stage trial

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
Pfizer said on Wednesday that its gene therapy for hemophilia A significantly cut the number of annual bleeding episodes in patients with the rare disorder in a late-stage study and performed better than the current standard treatment.
The strong data takes Pfizer one step closer to securing US regulatory approval for a second gene therapy to treat hemophilia.
Pfizer had received the Food and Drug Administration's nod for Beqvez as a one-time gene therapy for hemophilia B in April, and is priced at $3.5 million in the United States.
Pfizer said its gene therapy for hemophilia A not only met the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients, but also showed superiority to the current standard treatment.
Currently, patients have to go for routine replacement of the clotting protein called Factor VIII (FVIII).
People with hemophilia have a fault in a gene that regulates production of proteins called clotting factors, leading to spontaneous as well as severe bleeding following injuries or surgery. The disorder predominately affects males.
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap