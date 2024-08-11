Paris Olympics: Climber arrested for trying to scale Eiffel Tower

Several French media had reported that Scott was drunk
A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, police said.
"At 2.45 pm, an individual was seen climbing the Eiffel Tower. The police immediately intervened and arrested the individual," a police spokesman said.
Videos posted on social media showed the bare-chested climber skirting the Olympic rings as he made his way up without ropes. In one, the grinning climber can be heard saying to bystanders "bloody warm, innit?" as he is escorted off the viewing platform by police.
The tower operator did not respond to a request for comment.
