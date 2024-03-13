Online hate speech fuelling real-life violence: UN chief

Published: Wed 13 Mar 2024, 3:19 PM

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has warned against online hate speech in his message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia on March 15. "Online hate speech is fuelling real-life violence," he stressed.

"The International Day to Combat Islamophobia occurs at a time when we see a rising tide of anti-Muslim hate and bigotry in many parts of the world," Guterres noted.

Institutional discrimination and other barriers are violating the human rights and dignity of Muslims. Divisive rhetoric and misrepresentation are stigmatizing communities, he said.

Much of this disturbing trend is part of a wider pattern of attacks against religious groups and vulnerable populations, also including Jews, minority Christian communities and others, the UN chief explained.

"We must confront and root out bigotry in all its forms. Leaders must condemn inflammatory discourse and safeguard religious freedom. Digital platforms must moderate hateful content and protect users from harassment. And everyone must unite to combat intolerance, stereotypes and bias."

"Together, let us commit to promoting mutual respect and understanding, foster social cohesion, and build peaceful, just and inclusive societies for all," the Secretary-General concluded.

In 2022, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by 60 Member-States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which designated March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The document stresses that terrorism and violent extremism cannot and should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilization, or ethnic group. It calls for a global dialogue on the promotion of a culture of tolerance and peace, based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and belief.

ALSO READ: