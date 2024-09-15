E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Oman-bound flight makes emergency landing in India

SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong was diverted to Nagpur Airport following a medical emergency

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:23 PM

Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM

An Oman-bound SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport following a medical emergency involving a passenger, an official said.

According to Aejaz Shami, General Manager (GM) Communication, KIIMS Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur, a 33-year-old passenger named Mohammed Khair experienced two episodes of seizures mid-flight, prompting immediate intervention and emergency medical assistance.


Upon landing, the medical response team from KIIMS Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur, led by Dr Rupesh Bokade, Consultant, Emergency Medicine, boarded the aircraft.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Khair was found to be conscious, coherent, and orientated. His vital signs were within normal limits at the time of examination, GM Shami said.

As per information provided by the cabin crew, the patient had suffered two seizure episodes during the flight--one of which involved frothing at the mouth, while the second episode occurred without frothing.

Khair was promptly transferred to KIMS-KINGSWAY Hospitals, where he is currently receiving further evaluation and treatment under Dr. Rupesh Bokade, consultant at the emergency medicine department, KIIMs Kingsway Hospitals, Nagpur.

The incident was reported to Shami, the general manager, who confirmed that the patient is being closely monitored and is undergoing necessary medical care.

ALSO READ:


More news from World