Oman-bound flight makes emergency landing in India

Published: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:23 PM Last updated: Sun 15 Sep 2024, 7:24 PM

An Oman-bound SalamAir flight from Bangladesh's Chittagong made an emergency landing at Nagpur Airport following a medical emergency involving a passenger, an official said.

According to Aejaz Shami, General Manager (GM) Communication, KIIMS Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur, a 33-year-old passenger named Mohammed Khair experienced two episodes of seizures mid-flight, prompting immediate intervention and emergency medical assistance.

Upon landing, the medical response team from KIIMS Kingsway Hospital, Nagpur, led by Dr Rupesh Bokade, Consultant, Emergency Medicine, boarded the aircraft.

Khair was found to be conscious, coherent, and orientated. His vital signs were within normal limits at the time of examination, GM Shami said.

As per information provided by the cabin crew, the patient had suffered two seizure episodes during the flight--one of which involved frothing at the mouth, while the second episode occurred without frothing.