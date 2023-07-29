Niger coup: France suspends all development aid

Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
France has suspended all development aid to Niger with immediate effect, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement, after a defence council meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday that followed a military coup in Niger.
In the statement, the French government called for a return to "constitutional order" in Niger, centred around President Mohamed Bazoum.
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The video, posted by an account with more than 69,000 followers, shows a neo-classical building engulfed in flames
Breaks previous record set in July 2019, by 0.2°C, as UN secretary general says climate change is here
O’Connor, who was born a Roman Catholic, announced in 2018 that she was now a “proud Muslim” and that she had adopted a new name