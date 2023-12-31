New Year 2024: New Zealand celebrates with fireworks and laser displays

The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months
It's already 2024 in New Zealand! The country, along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, is one of the first to ring in the New Year.
You can watch the fireworks here:
New Zealanders welcomed the fresh start with fireworks, laser displays and other extravagant celebrations.
ALSO READ:
The disagreement started while the three siblings were shopping with their mother and the sister's two sons, ages 6 and 11 months
Tedros declared an end to Covid-19 as an international public health emergency in May
'The flat showed no sign of breaking and entering, and the father was absent,' say police
His lawyer managed to see him at one of the toughest prisons in Russia after supporters lost touch with him for more than two weeks
Passengers include a 21-month-old child and 11 unaccompanied minors who were put under special administrative care
Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
James Cleverly apologised after joking about drugging his wife at an event at the prime minister’s home
Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers