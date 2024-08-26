New iPhones coming? Apple to hold fall event on September 9

Local authorities reported explosions in the northwestern city of Lutsk
Apple said on Monday it will hold its fall event on Sept. 9 in Cupertino, California, during which it is expected to launch its new iPhone series.
Analysts see a strong upgrade cycle for the new iPhone series with AI features expected to be the key selling point for the new devices.
During its annual developer conference in June, Apple unveiled a long-awaited AI strategy, integrating its new "Apple Intelligence" technology across its suite of apps, including Siri, and bringing OpenAI's chatbot ChatGPT to its devices.
The upcoming launches will be crucial for Apple as it looks to reverse a global slowdown in sales, particularly in China.
It will also show more clearly how Apple is integrating AI across its next generation devices.
The move follows the largest clashes between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the war in Gaza
The dead include 12 pilgrims who had been trying to reach Iran
Fears have spiked that the cross-border violence could lead to all-out conflict between Hezbollah and Israel
The diplomats spoke on condition they were not identified
Movies and television series have become the leading source of travel inspiration, ahead of social networks, according to online travel group Expedia
The town of Dearborn could play a decisive role in deciding the fate of the battleground state in November's presidential election
The new weapon, Palianytsia, is faster and more powerful than the domestically made drones that Kyiv has so far used to fight back against Russia, says Ukraine President