Netanyahu says Israel 'prepared for very intense operation' on Lebanon border

Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday that Israel was "prepared for a very intense operation" along the border with Lebanon, where Israeli troops have exchanged near-daily fire with Hezbollah.
Exchanges between Israel and Hezbollah have intensified over the past week, with repeated Israeli strikes deeper into Lebanese territory.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"We are prepared for a very intense operation in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north," Netanyahu said during a visit to the border area earlier on Wednesday.
The prime minister's far-right coalition partners National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich have both called in recent days for urgent action to restore security to northern Israel.
"They burn us here, all Hezbollah strongholds should also burn and be destroyed. WAR!" Ben Gvir said on Tuesday in a Telegram post.
The violence since early October has killed at least 455 people in Lebanon, including 88 civilians, according to an AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, at least 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to the army.
ALSO READ:
Khan, 71, was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a lower court on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022
The fully robotic probe landed on Sunday on the side of the moon that permanently faces away from Earth
Portuguese media reported that the pilot of one of the aircraft had died
The move could help the former president reach younger voters in his third bid for the White House
President Mohamed Muizzu has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports, a spokesman for his office said in a statement
The Republican White House hopeful acknowledges the possibility of jail time or house arrest following his historic criminal conviction in a hush money trial
The decisions taken in the meeting came in light of a continued commitment to achieve and sustain a stable oil market
Across the sprawling megalopolis of Cairo, many refugees opening businesses, bringing a taste of home and hoping to make a name for themselves