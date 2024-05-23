Nepali smashes women's record for fastest ascent of Everest

The garden was created by nine and 10-year-olds from a London school as more than 150,000 visitors are expected at the five-day extravaganza
Nepal's Phunjo Lama smashed the record on Thursday for the fastest ascent of Everest by a woman, conquering the world's highest mountain in 14 hours and 31 minutes.
Climbers usually take days to reach the top of the 8,849-metre (29,000-foot) mountain, spending nights on its different camps to rest and acclimatise.
But Lama, who is in her thirties, shaved more than 11 hours off the previous best that had stood since 2021. It means she has reclaimed her own world record.
"She started (from the base camp) at 15:52 on May 22, summited 6:23 am May 23," Khim Lal Gautam, chief of the tourism's department field office at the base camp, told AFP.
Earlier this month, when Lama was still at base camp, she said in a post on Facebook that she was "100 percent sure" she would reach the top of "the Mother Goddess".
In 2018, Lama clinched the record for the fastest ascent by a woman by climbing Everest in 39 hours and six minutes.
That record was broken in 2021 by Ada Tsang Yin-hung from Hong Kong, who conquered the mountain in 25 hours and 50 minutes.
Nepali climber Lhakpa Gelu Sherpa holds the record for the fastest ascent of Everest, reaching the summit in 10 hours and 56 minutes in 2003.
Lama is also a guide and helicopter long-line rescuer -- a job that entails flying in while dangling from a rope to help extract injured climbers when the terrain is too dangerous for aircraft to come in close or land.
She has climbed some of the highest peaks in the world, including Manaslu and Cho Oyu, both also in the Himalayas.
"She is very courageous and determined... and trained hard for her summit," fellow woman mountaineer Maya Sherpa said.
"Her record is an inspiration for other Nepali female climbers."
Lama's successful ascent came as a Kenyan climber was confirmed dead on Everest and the search continues for three other missing climbers, one British and two Nepali.
Earlier this month, two Mongolian climbers went missing after reaching Everest's summit and were later found dead.
Nepal has issued more than 900 permits for its mountains this year, including 419 for Everest, earning more than $5 million in royalties.
More than 500 climbers and their guides have already reached the summit of Everest after a rope-fixing team reached the peak last month.
This year, China also reopened the Tibetan route to foreigners for the first time since closing it in 2020 because of the pandemic.
Nepal is home to eight of the world's 10 highest peaks and welcomes hundreds of adventurers each spring, when temperatures are warm and winds typically calm.
Last year, more than 600 climbers made it to the summit of Everest, but it was also the deadliest season on the mountain, with 18 fatalities.
The garden was created by nine and 10-year-olds from a London school as more than 150,000 visitors are expected at the five-day extravaganza
A 73-year-old British man died and the hospitals said 104 people were injured during the flight that was headed for Singapore from London
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the international court's move 'could jeopardise' efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza
Islamabad High Court will hear appeals against conviction of Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi in £190M NCA settlement reference on May 21
The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Monday applied for arrest warrants on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity
The WikiLeaks founder, who is now in a UK jail, is wanted in the US on 18 charges relating to the mass release of secret US documents
The warrants were sought for crimes including 'starvation', 'wilful killing', and 'extermination and/or murder'
Election Commission suspends poll officials and orders a fresh vote at the polling station after the excited minor's video of himself voting goes viral