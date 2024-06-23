NEET-UG: 750 out of 1,563 candidates skip retest, says authority

The pop star has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website
A total of 813 appeared while 750 skipped the NEET-UG retest on Sunday, according to the National Testing Agency. A total of 1,563 students were given grace marks and were eligible to take the retest following a Supreme Court order.
The retest is being conducted for the affected candidates who had experienced time loss during the originally scheduled examination on May 5.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
"Only 52 per cent of a total of 1563 candidates gave retest on June 23. Attendance 813 total. On two Jajjar centres, attendance was 58.09 per cent. Out of 494, 287 gave the retest," NTA said.
"63 candidates were debarred from all over the country over malpractices. Now 17 candidates from Bihar have been debarred for malpractices during the NEET examination. 30 candidates from centers in Godhra have been debarred," as per NTA.
The re-conduct of the exam was announced following allegations of irregularities in NEET-UG, including paper leaks.
Amid allegations of irregularities in the conduct of entrance examinations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) claimed on Sunday that its website and all its web portals are fully secure.
The NTA further dismissed the allegations of the portals being compromised, calling them "wrong and misleading."
"NTA website and all its web portals are fully secure. Any information that has been compromised and hacked is wrong and misleading," the NTA said in a post on X.
The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance-Test (NEET) (UG) Examination 2024. This has led to an uproar across the country, with the opposition demanding to scrap the testing agency. An unprecedented 67 candidates achieved a perfect score of 720 marks out of 720, which added to the concerns.
Amid the NEET irregularities allegations, the Centre postponed the NEET-PG exam a day ahead of its postponed date and cancelled the UGC-NET exam conducted on June 18.
ALSO READ:
The pop star has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website
Hezbollah escalated attacks last week after its leading commander was killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Jouaiyya on Tuesday
Rahul Gandhi, who contested from two seats -- Rae Bareli and Wayanad, won both constituencies by huge margins in Lok Sabha elections 2024
A total of 2,764 cases of 'heat exhaustion' was recorded on Sunday alone, the Saudi health ministry announced
The accident happened after the driver of the freight train disregarded a signal, said authorities
Russian authorities said the toxic outbreak came from salads distributed by a popular online delivery service
Several residential apartments and warehouses in the centre of the country were searched
The quake was at a depth of 10 km