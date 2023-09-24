Nasa's first asteroid samples streaking towards Earth after release from spacecraft

Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
A space capsule carrying Nasa's first asteroid samples streaked toward a touchdown in the Utah desert Sunday to cap a seven-year journey.
Flying by Earth, the Osiris-Rex spacecraft released the capsule from 100,000km out. The capsule was expected to parachute down four hours later onto the military’s Utah Test and Training Range.
Scientists anticipated getting at least a cup of rubble from the carbon-rich asteroid known as Bennu. About a teaspoon was returned by Japan, the only other country to bring back asteroid samples.
The pristine samples are believed to be the leftover building blocks from the dawn of our solar system and will help scientists better understand how Earth and life formed.
Osiris-Rex rocketed away on the $1 billion mission in 2016. It reached Bennu two years later and, using a long stick vacuum, grabbed dust and pebbles from the small roundish space rock in 2020. By the time it returned Sunday, the spacecraft had travelled 6.2 billion kilometres).
Now free of the sample capsule, Osiris-Rex is already targeting another asteroid. That encounter won't occur until 2029.
Nasa’s recovery effort in Utah includes helicopters and a temporary clean room set up at the range. The samples will be flown Monday to a new lab at Nasa's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Nearly 3 months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, the situation in the area is catastrophic according to the UN
James Cleverly apologised after joking about drugging his wife at an event at the prime minister’s home
Authorities launch judicial investigation into the conditions and purpose of the trip of 303 passengers
Since November, more than 1,500 Rohingya refugees fleeing Bangladesh by boat have landed in Indonesia’s northern province of Aceh
Flags flew at half mast and the country observed a minute of silence at noon, with people stopping in streets amid heavy rain and snow
After the Charles University firing that killed 14 people, the country is likely to tighten its gun law
US abstains from voting to avoid a veto as the resolution calls for urgent steps to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities
The drug was seized from a ship off the Portuguese coast and from several buildings in Galicia