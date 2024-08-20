E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Mpox is not the new Covid, says WHO official

While mpox has been known for decades, a new more deadly and more transmissible strain — clade 1b — causes death in about 3.6 percent of cases

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Tue 20 Aug 2024, 1:20 PM

A World Health Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.

"We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.


"So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world," he added.

ALSO READ:



More news from World