Morocco wants normal ties with Algeria

The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
King Mohammed VI said on Saturday Morocco hopes for a return to normality and open borders with Algeria amid severed diplomatic ties.
Borders between the Maghreb region's two most populous nations have been kept closed since 1994, despite repeated calls by Morocco in recent years for their reopening.
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco. It later banned all Moroccan aircrafts from crossing its airspace.
The Western Sahara dispute has been at the heart of worsening ties between the two countries.
Morocco considers the territory its own, but the Algerian-backed Polisario front wants to establish an independent state there.
"I pray to Almighty God for things to return to normality, and for the opening of borders between the two neighbouring, sister countries and peoples," said Morocco's king in a speech.
He also welcomed Israeli recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, a decision fiercely criticized by Algeria, which has previously expressed discontent at the growing security ties between Rabat and Tel Aviv.
"I should like to tell the leaders and people of our sister nation, Algeria, that no evil will ever be done to them, nor will any harm ever come to them from Morocco," king Mohammed said. Algeria's President Abdelmedjid Tebboune said earlier this year that relations with Morocco had reached "the point of no return".
ALSO READ:
The decision follows an uptick in the number of arrivals on the shores of southeast England late last summer
A motive behind the brutal crime is yet to be ascertained; however, authorities suspect he was killed over his mounting debts
Fragments of the missile injure nine people, damage a cafe and museum in Taganrog city
He also said that the nation was increasing food supplies to the continent
At Russia-Africa summit, he says over 70% of Ukrainian grain exported under Black Sea grain deal had gone to countries with above-average income
Ulf Kristersson says further requests had been filed with police for permission to hold protests where desecration of Holy Quran was planned
The country has become a major gateway for irregular migrants attempting the perilous sea voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe
The video, posted by an account with more than 69,000 followers, shows a neo-classical building engulfed in flames