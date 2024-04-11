More than 98,000 people evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan

Kazakh rescuers evacuate residents of the flooded settlement of Pokrovka in Kazakhstan on April 9. Photo: AFP file

Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 4:08 PM

More than 98,000 people have been evacuated due to floods in Kazakhstan, the country's emergencies ministry said on Thursday.

A spokesman for the ministry said it was closely monitoring the situation in the North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions which were at risk of further flooding.

