More than 100 inmates escape after heavy rain damages prison in Nigeria

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 1:46 PM Last updated: Thu 25 Apr 2024, 1:47 PM

At least 118 inmates escaped from prison after heavy rains on Wednesday night damaged the facility in Suleja near the Nigerian capital, a prison service spokesperson said.

Service agents were hunting the fugitives and had so far recaptured 10 of them, spokesperson Adama Duza said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are in hot chase to recapture the rest," Duza said.

The statement gave no details on the identities or affiliation of the escaped prisoners but in the past, members of the Boko Haram insurgent group have been locked up in Suleja prison.

ALSO READ: