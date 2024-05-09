More Air India Express flights cancelled; airline offers refunds, rescheduling

The Kremlin specifies that the exercises are a response to statements by French President Emmanuel Macron and British officials
Air India Express is grappling with flight disruptions, leading to the cancellation of 74 flights today, while assuring passengers of alternative arrangements and support.
In a statement issued by the Air India Express spokesperson, the airline expressed its commitment to minimising inconvenience caused to passengers amidst the unexpected situation.
The spokesperson assured that the airline would be operating 292 flights today, utilising all available resources, with additional support from Air India on 20 routes.
"Air India Express is making every possible effort to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected situation. We will be operating 292 flights today. We have mobilised all resources and Air India will support us by operating on 20 of our routes", said the spokesperson.
Passengers affected by cancellations or delays beyond three hours are offered the option of a full refund or rescheduling to a later date without any additional fees. They can avail of these options through Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on airindiaexpress.com.
The spokesperson added, "However, 74 of our flights have been cancelled and we urge our guests booked to fly with us to check if their flight is affected by the disruption before heading to the airport. If their flight is cancelled, or delayed beyond 3 hours, they may opt for a full refund or reschedule to a later date without any fees on Tia on WhatsApp (+91 6360012345) or on airindiaexpress.com."
It added, "While we will continue to engage with our cabin crew colleagues with a commitment to address any concern, we are taking appropriate steps against certain individuals as their actions have caused grave inconvenience to thousands of our guests."
The disruptions come as a result of unforeseen circumstances, causing inconvenience to travellers. Air India Express assures passengers that it is working diligently to resolve the situation and ensure smooth operations.
Meanwhile, passengers are advised to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience. Air India Express has faced challenges in recent times, with over 80 flights cancelled and delays due to a mass sick leave of crew members.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation has intervened, directing the airline to follow DGCA rules and provide prompt assistance to stranded passengers.
