Mobile pools offer relief from heat to children in north Syria camps

A displaced Syrian child smiles as others play in a mobile swimming pool set up by the Smile Younited charity organisation, during the sweltering summer heat in the Kafr Naseh camp, in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province on July 27, 2024. — AFP file

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 10:59 AM Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM

In a run-down north Syria camp, children displaced by the country's 13-year war played and splashed in volunteer-run mobile swimming pools that provided much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat.

Volunteers from the Smile Younited charity barely had any time to finish setting up the three pools in a busy square surrounded by tents before children of all ages jumped in, dancing along to songs blasted on loudspeakers.

The pools at Kafr Naseh camp, in the Aleppo countryside, provided rare entertainment to young boys and girls whose lives have been scarred by war and poverty.

Mohammad Ezzedine, 38, said he was thrilled to see his five children so happy.

"I hope they will come back every week... because it's hot and the kids need to distract themselves and have fun" because "they live under pressure inside a confined camp," he said.

The children "had never been to a pool before. The most we could do was put them in a plastic tub and fill it with water" when it is available to cool down in the summer, Ezzedine added.

More than five million people, most of them displaced, live in areas outside government control in Syria's north and northwest, the UN says, and many rely on aid to survive.

As the conflict drags on, a lack of international funding has severely undercut the provision of basic services including water, waste disposal and sanitation in displacement camps outside government control in Syria's north and northwest.

Residents of Kafr Naseh camp say they have not had access to free, clean water in a year and a half.

"The old and the young want water because it is a lifeline... The camps are thirsty," said 65-year-old Habiba Hamdush, who has been living in the camp for six years.

Children in the camp "are deprived of everything... Some of them have never seen a pool before and don't even know how to swim," she said.