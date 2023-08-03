Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera dies at 26, months after sharing chilling Instagram post

Viera, who was set to represent her country at the Miss Latin America and Miss World pageants this year, was injured after a car crash in Florida last month

Photo: Instagram/arianaviera__

by Trends Desk Published: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 6:17 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Aug 2023, 6:19 PM

Miss Venezuela Ariana Viera has died due to the injuries she suffered from a car crash in Florida last month. She was 26.

The accident took place on July 13, reported Marca.com. Viera’s car collided with a truck near Orlando’s Lake Nona, the report added.

Viera’s mother Vivian Ochoa said that her daughter rammed into the truck in front of her after passing out, reported Telemundo 31.

“They revived her and she then had a heart attack. They revived her again, but she passed away when they were taking her to trauma care. My girl fell asleep, she was tired,” Ochoa said.

The report added that Viera’s father, who lives in Peru, couldn’t attend her funeral as his “humanitarian visa” was issued a day later.

Photo: Instagram/arianaviera__

Viera’s death comes months after she made a video of her funeral on Instagram. The English translation of the Spanish text attached to the video read: “Filming myself for my future funeral because it's always me in the videos, no one else does it.”

After her tragic demise, the Instagram Reel is grabbing eyeballs.

Reacting to the post, a user said, “Whenever I see this type of tragedy that later the deceased has left a video where he talks about his death in the future, it almost always happens that he dies, and I wonder when one thinks and makes videos of beautiful things because they don't happen like they do. tragedy, just a curiosity with great certainty.”

Another added, “The word has as much power to give life as to give death.”

“What a bad joke this is... and now it's reality,” read a comment.

Viera was all set to represent her home country at the Miss Latin America as well as Miss World pageants this year, reported The New York Post.

ALSO READ: