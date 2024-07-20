E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Yemen's Houthis vow 'effective response' after Israeli airstrikes

Israel's military said their fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File photo used for illustrative purposes
File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 20 Jul 2024, 10:31 PM

The Supreme Political Council of Yemen's Houthi movement said on Saturday there would be an "effective response" to Israeli airstrikes on Hodeidah port.

Israel's military said Israeli fighter jets had struck Houthi military targets in the area of Hodeidah port in Yemen in response to hundreds of attacks carried out against Israel in recent months.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned a drone strike on Tel Aviv claimed by Yemen's Houthis that left one person dead, expressing concern over a possible further escalation, a spokesman said.


"The Secretary-General remains deeply concerned about the risk such dangerous acts pose for further escalation in the region," said Farhan Haq, adding a call for "maximum restraint."

ALSO READ:



More news from World