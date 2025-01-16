World leaders welcome Gaza ceasefire deal, call for aid

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives to speak about the Israel and Hamas ceasefire deal outside the Security Council at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, US, on January 15, 2025. — Reuters

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was "imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent life-saving humanitarian support".

US President Joe Biden said he was "thrilled" that hostages would be freed and "confident" the deal would hold. "I'm deeply satisfied this day has...finally come," he said in a televised statement.

Incoming US president Donald Trump vowed to "work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven".

Welcoming the announcement of the ceasefire agreement, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, commended the efforts of Qatar, Egypt and the United States to clinch the deal. He hoped the agreement prevent further loss of life, and resolve the crisis and the tragic conditions in the Strip.

Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the necessity of both parties' adherence to all agreements and obligations to end the anguish of the Palestinian captives and Israeli hostages.

He stressed the importance of the international community's support for all efforts aiming to advance the peace process towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said "both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region".

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hoped the agreement "will be beneficial for our region and for all humanity, particularly for our Palestinian brothers, and that it will open the way to lasting peace and stability".

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry stressed "the need to adhere to the agreement and stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza," calling for "the complete withdrawal of the Israeli occupation forces from the (Gaza) Strip and all other Palestinian and Arab territories and the return of the displaced to their areas".

Brazil's foreign ministry called on the parties to "respect the terms of the accord, to guarantee a permanent end to hostilities, the freeing of all hostages and the free entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza".

China's foreign ministry spokesman said Beijing hoped "that relevant parties will take the ceasefire in Gaza as an opportunity to promote the easing of regional tensions".

The president of neighbouring Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, called for "the entry of urgent humanitarian aid" into Gaza. He said the deal followed "strenuous efforts" by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on world powers to ensure the "sufficient and durable" delivery of aid to Gaza.