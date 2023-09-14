Tourist loses arm in shark attack at popular beach in Egypt

The call from countries excluding Germany and the US highlights an unprecedented number of attacks by extremist settlers in West Bank
A tourist in Egypt lost her left arm in a harrowing shark attack. The woman from Alexandria was swimming with a friend when she was bitten by a shark, leading to the amputation of her left arm. She was rescued from the sea unconscious and was taken to the hospital.
Authorities have stated that her condition has stabilised, and all necessary aid was administered. Her health is currently being closely monitored.
According to reports, swimmers on Laguna Beach in Dahab initially mistook a shark for a tuna. Beachgoers fled from the sea after the attack at the Dahab resort, approximately 36 miles north of Sharm el-Sheikh.
On Wednesday, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, announced the closure of one of Dahab’s beaches, a famous Red Sea city in South Sinai, following the shark attack.
Fouad confirmed that the decision was made in collaboration with the South Sinai Governorate. The minister also directed the natural reserve work team in South Sinai to form an urgent committee to evaluate the situation and determine the causes of the shark attack.
This incident involving the woman follows another in June when a Russian man was 'eaten alive' by a tiger shark in Hurghada. Onlookers watched in horror from the shore as the marine animal attacked the man before dragging him under the water. His father watched the fatal attack in horror from the shore. Video footage, said to be of the incident, was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark.
ALSO READ:
The call from countries excluding Germany and the US highlights an unprecedented number of attacks by extremist settlers in West Bank
Two people onboard the small plane escape life-threatening injuries in the accident near Asheville Regional Airport
However, some researchers, campaigners and governments see e-cigarettes, or vapes, as a key tool in reducing the death and disease caused by smoking
The full list of the countries, which includes Lebanon, Tunisia, India and many other nations
The texts included fake links purporting to be from Australia Post or toll road operators
Ten countries including the United States and Israel voted against, while 23 abstained
The Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a power bank for i-devices that has your back in case of charging emergencies
It was at a depth of 198km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said