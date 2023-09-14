Tourist loses arm in shark attack at popular beach in Egypt

Image used for illustrative purpose.

A tourist in Egypt lost her left arm in a harrowing shark attack. The woman from Alexandria was swimming with a friend when she was bitten by a shark, leading to the amputation of her left arm. She was rescued from the sea unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have stated that her condition has stabilised, and all necessary aid was administered. Her health is currently being closely monitored.

According to reports, swimmers on Laguna Beach in Dahab initially mistook a shark for a tuna. Beachgoers fled from the sea after the attack at the Dahab resort, approximately 36 miles north of Sharm el-Sheikh.

On Wednesday, Egypt’s Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, announced the closure of one of Dahab’s beaches, a famous Red Sea city in South Sinai, following the shark attack.

Fouad confirmed that the decision was made in collaboration with the South Sinai Governorate. The minister also directed the natural reserve work team in South Sinai to form an urgent committee to evaluate the situation and determine the causes of the shark attack.

This incident involving the woman follows another in June when a Russian man was 'eaten alive' by a tiger shark in Hurghada. Onlookers watched in horror from the shore as the marine animal attacked the man before dragging him under the water. His father watched the fatal attack in horror from the shore. Video footage, said to be of the incident, was widely circulated on social media in Egypt, showing a person struggling to escape from the shark.

