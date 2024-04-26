Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: Police

Israeli border police officers near the area where the stabbing incident took place on Friday. Photo: Reuters

An attacker stabbed an 18-year-old woman near the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on Friday, police and paramedics said, adding that she was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The attacker was killed, the police and Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said, without providing details.

The police said there was one stab wound, and that the attacker was "neutralised".

They added that police were investigating the stabbing in the city of Ramla, southeast of Tel Aviv, and did not identify the attacker.

An AFP photographer at the scene saw a body bag containing what was presented as the attacker's body, and a large number of police officers.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom said the medical service was alerted to the attack in Harduf Street at around 4.20pm (5.20pm UAE time).

Medics treated the "18-year-old conscious female in serious condition with a stab wound to her upper body" and took her to the nearby Shamir Medical Center, the spokesperson said.

