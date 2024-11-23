Woman hostage killed in north Gaza area hit by Israel, says Hamas

Displaced Palestinians ordered by the Israeli military to evacuate the northern part of Gaza flee amid an Israeli military operation, in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. Photo: Reuters file

Hamas's armed wing said Saturday a female Israeli hostage had been killed in a combat zone in northern Gaza and the Israeli military said it was looking into the claim.

Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said that contact had been restored with the woman's captors after a break of several weeks and it was established that the hostage had been killed in an area of north Gaza where the Israeli army has been operating.

Abu Obeida's statement did not further identify the hostage or say how or when she was killed.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.