WHO seeks full access to pour much-needed aid into Gaza

A Palestinian boy with malnutrition lies in a bed receiving treatment at the ICU of Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 7, 2024. — Reuters

The World Health Organisation on Sunday said it was ready to pour much-needed aid into Gaza after the Israel-Hamas truce takes effect but that it would need "systematic access" across the territory to do so.

Much of the Gaza Strip's health infrastructure has been demolished by the more than year-long war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas before a truce took hold on Sunday.

While the United Nations' health body was "ready to scale up the response" to address the territory's critical needs, the WHO said "it is critical that the security obstacles hindering operations are removed".

"The WHO will need conditions on the ground that allow systematic access to the population across Gaza, enabling the influx of aid via all possible borders and routes, and lifting restrictions on the entry of essential items," the agency said in a statement.

Until the truce, Israel had complete control over the volume and nature of aid allowed into Gaza.

Warning that the "health challenges ahead are immense", the Geneva-based agency estimated the cost of rebuilding Gaza's battered health system in the years to come at "billions in investment".

Last week the WHO put the figure at more than $10 billion.

"Only half of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain partially operational, nearly all hospitals are damaged or partly destroyed, and just 38 percent of primary health care centres are functional," the WHO said.