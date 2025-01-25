Who are the four Israeli women released by Hamas in second hostage swap

An Israeli military helicopter carrying released Israeli hostages arrives at Beilinson Schneider complex, in Petah Tikva, Israel, on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Four women soldiers, abducted by Palestinian militants on October 7, 2023 while doing their military service near the Gaza border, were released on Saturday, following more than 15 months in captivity.

Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy were reunited with their families in Israel, the military said, with crowds shedding tears of joy as they gathered to watch their release at a plaza in Tel Aviv known as Hostage Square.

The four women, aged between 19 and 20, were captured together while deployed in a surveillance unit at the Nahal Oz military base, close to the Gaza border. Militants filmed their abduction.

Three other women soldiers were taken hostage with them: Agam Berger, who is still held in Gaza and presumed alive; Noa Marciano, whose body has since been repatriated to Israel; and Ori Megidish, who was freed alive by the Israeli military in late October 2023.

According to press reports, hostages released earlier told Liri Albag's parents that she was forced by her captors to cook, clean and babysit.

The Jerusalem Post reported in July that she had passed messages to her family via hostages who had been released, telling her sister Shai not to cancel her traditional post-army trip and most of all not to touch her favourite shoes.

In January, she appeared in a video of around three and a half minutes released by Hamas.

"She loves travelling, singing, photography and cooking," Israeli campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

Her parents Shira and Eli Albag have campaigned for the hostages' release.

A video of Karina Ariev's capture showed her being wounded.

In January 2024 a new video released by Hamas on Telegram showed her alongside hostage Daniella Gilboa. Ariev turned 20 in captivity.

"She dreams of becoming a psychologist and is known for being compassionate and for bringing people together," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said.

Daniella Gilboa, from Petah Tikva, was identified as a hostage by the clothes she wore in videos she sent to her boyfriend on the morning of the attack.

Gilboa also turned 20 in captivity.