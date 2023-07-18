Watch: Turkish President gifts electric car to Saudi Crown Prince

Russia's foreign ministry says it would consider rejoining the deal if it saw "concrete results" on its demands
Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey, gifted a car to the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
The car he gifted to the royal, is the country's first domestic car and is completely electric.
In a video released by Turkey's state agency, both leaders are seen standing next to the car. Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman then walks over to the driver's side and sits down, while Erdogan sits in the passenger's seat.
The Crown Prince then drives off to drop the Turkish President at his hotel.
During his visit to Al Salam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Erdogan and bin Salman held one-on-one and inter-delegation meetings.
