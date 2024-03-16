UAE

Watch: Palestinians thank UAE as 33 tonnes of food, aid dropped in Gaza

The humanitarian aid dropped by the Emirates since the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' is now a total of 405 tonnes

by

Web Desk
Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 8:05 PM

Last updated: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 8:06 PM

The UAE made the ninth drop of humanitarian aid and relief into the Gaza Strip earlier today.

Two planes carried 33 tonnes of food and relief aid, making the humanitarian aid dropped since the launch of 'Birds of Goodness' a total of 405 tonnes.

The Ministry of Defence took to its X account to share a video of Palestinians receiving the aid and thanking the UAE and its President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It also shared a video of how the relief was transported and air dropped into Gaza. Watch these videos below:

The drop was implemented jointly by crews belonging to the Air Force of the United Arab Emirates and the Air Force of the Arab Republic of Egypt.

This aid provided by the UAE comes under the directives of the leadership of the country and through the combined efforts of several charitable institutions in the Emirates. These include the Emirates Red Crescent, the Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

