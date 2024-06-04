US urges UN Security Council to back Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan

President Mohamed Muizzu has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports, a spokesman for his office said in a statement
The US on Monday (June 3) announced a draft Security Council resolution supporting the Israel-Hamas ceasefire plan outlined by Joe Biden last week, urging Hamas to accept it.
"Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan," said US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
The draft text, seen by AFP, "welcomes the new deal announced on May 31, and calls upon Hamas to accept it fully and implement its terms without delay and without condition."
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Biden outlined on Friday what he called an Israeli plan that in three phases would end the bloody conflict, free all hostages and lead to the reconstruction of the devastated Palestinian territory without Hamas in power.
Earlier Monday, the White House said Biden told the emir of mediator Qatar that he saw Hamas as "the only obstacle to a complete ceasefire" in Gaza, and urged him to press the group to accept it.
Hamas last week said it viewed Biden's outline "positively," but has since made no official comment on the stalled negotiations, while mediators Qatar, Egypt and the US have not announced any new talks.
Before Biden had made his Friday announcement, Algeria had last week circulated a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire and a halt of the Israeli offensive on the southern Gaza city of Rafah, citing the recent order to that effect from the International Court of Justice.
The council has struggled to find a unified voice since the war broke out with the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, followed by Israel's retaliatory campaign.
After passing two resolutions centered on the need for humanitarian aid to people in Gaza, in March the council passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire -- an appeal that had been blocked several times before by the US.
ALSO READ:
President Mohamed Muizzu has resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports, a spokesman for his office said in a statement
The Republican White House hopeful acknowledges the possibility of jail time or house arrest following his historic criminal conviction in a hush money trial
The decisions taken in the meeting came in light of a continued commitment to achieve and sustain a stable oil market
Across the sprawling megalopolis of Cairo, many refugees opening businesses, bringing a taste of home and hoping to make a name for themselves
The British drugmaker plans to file marketing applications with global regulators in the second half of 2024
Biden has hailed several ceasefire proposals over the past several months, all of which collapsed
The Kingdom stressed that Israel must stop obstructing the work of international organisations
A May 6 countdown was halted just two hours before launch time over a faulty pressure valve on the Atlas upper stage