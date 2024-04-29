US Secretary Antony Blinken arrives in Saudi for peace talks

Cross-border shelling has killed at least 70 civilians, including children, rescue workers and journalists
The meeting is also an effort to increase humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday in Riyadh at the start of a new crisis tour.
Blinken,alongside international officials, will be in talks aimed at pushing for a peace agreement in Gaza to be held on the sidelines of a World Economic Forum (WEF) talks happening in the Saudi capital.
The meeting is an effort to increase humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, as well as restart stalled efforts to end the war in Gaza and return the remaining Israeli hostages.
Blinken, who will later visit Jordan and Israel, will discuss on "day-after" plans for reconstruction of post-war Gaza, a State Department official said.
Qatar's prime minister, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Oman's crown prince and Bahraini officials will be in the meetings, as well.
