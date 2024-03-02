US military cargo planes begin food air drop to Gaza

Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
Three US military cargo planes air-dropped food into the besieged Gaza Strip on Saturday, an American official said, as the coastal territory faces a growing humanitarian crisis after months of war.
"We conducted a combined humanitarian assistance air drop into Gaza" involving three US Air Force C-130s to provide "relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict," a US Central Command official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The planes dropped "66 total bundles of pork-free meals" on Saturday afternoon local time, the official said, adding that a tonnage figure is not currently available.
President Joe Biden announced the previous day that the United States would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into Gaza, after the deaths of more than 100 Palestinians at an aid convoy on Thursday.
In that incident, dozens of desperate Palestinians were killed rushing a convoy in northern Gaza, which has been under siege since Hamas's October 7 attack on Israel, and where the UN has warned of famine.
Biden has pushed Israel to reduce civilian casualties and allow aid in, while at the same time he has maintained military assistance for the key US ally.
US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the United States planned to carry out multiple air drops that would last weeks.
He described it as a "tough military operation" that required careful planning by the Pentagon for the safety of both Gazan civilians and US military personnel.
ALSO READ:
Danish police said they had been cooperating with relevant foreign partners and that the investigation had been 'both complex and comprehensive'
The Ukrainian president says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed in the war with Russia
Herbert Fritz, a veteran far-right extremist and co-founder of a minor far-right party, was arrested last year accused of spying
It causes panic as residents in several cities and villages feel the quake, no reports of damage or injuries
In his march to a White House rematch with Joe Biden, the former president beats Nikki Haley in her home state, South Carolina
He also expresses concern about escalating violence in the east region of the Democratic Republic of Congo
Russia still controls roughly a quarter of the country after Ukraine failed to meet expectations with its summer-time counteroffensive not producing major breakthroughs
Spokesperson says authorities gave an ultimatum to the mother of the opposition leader to agree to a secret funeral