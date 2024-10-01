US is boosting forces in Middle East by a 'few thousand' troops

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
The United States is boosting its forces in the Middle East by a "few thousand" troops, by bringing in new units while extending others that are already there, the Pentagon said.
The increase in Washington's military presence in the Middle East comes as the growing Israel-Hezbollah conflict — which saw Israel kill the Lebanese militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah last week — raises fears of a wider regional war.
"A certain number of units already deployed to the Middle East region...will be extended and the forces due to rotate into theatre to replace them will now instead augment" those that are already there, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told journalists on Monday.
"These augmented forces include F-16, F-15E, A-10, F-22 fighter aircraft and associated personnel," Singh said, later adding that there will be "an additional few thousand" personnel in the region as a result.
Later on Monday, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin offered support to his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant for "dismantling attack infrastructure" belonging to Hezbollah along the border with Lebanon.
Austin also warned Iran of "serious consequences" should it directly strike Israel in response to its attacks on the Tehran-backed militant group.
Israel announced the following day that Gallant had briefed Austin on "localised and targeted" invasion targeting Hezbollah positions in South Lebanon — a further escalation of the conflict after a week of intense air strikes that killed hundreds.
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System