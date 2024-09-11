US diplomatic facility attacked in Baghdad, no casualties

Government and private colleges in the state, which borders Myanmar, will also be shut on Wednesday and Thursday
A United States diplomatic facility in Baghdad came under attack late on Tuesday but there are no reports of casualties and a damage assessment is underway, a US embassy spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.
Security sources said two rockets had fallen at around 11pm on Tuesday near US forces stationed near Baghdad airport at the Camp Victory base.
"At approximately 23.00 on Tuesday, September 10, there was an attack at the Baghdad Diplomatic Services Compound, a US diplomatic facility," the US embassy statement said.
"Fortunately, there are no reported casualties, and we are assessing the damage and its cause. Our assessment is ongoing," it said.
Kataib Hezbollah, one of Iraq's Iran-backed armed factions, said the timing of the attack was clearly designed to disrupt a visit to Iraq by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian that began on Wednesday.
The group called on Iraqi security forces in a statement issued early on Wednesday to investigate the attack and to determine who was responsible.
Pezeshkian, on his first foreign trip since being elected in July, is expected to sign a number of bilateral agreements with Baghdad and to discuss the Gaza war and the wider situation in the Middle East with Iraqi leaders.
Iraq, a rare regional partner of both the United States and Iran, hosts 2,500 US troops and also has Iran-backed armed factions linked to its security forces.
Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq have repeatedly attacked US troops in the Middle East since the Gaza war began.
Government and private colleges in the state, which borders Myanmar, will also be shut on Wednesday and Thursday
Finland plans law to ban use of personal phones in schools
Excited crowds line streets in baking heat to see pontiff
Crew to conduct scientific experiments on cosmic radiation and space vacuum effects
Israel offensive in Gaza leaves health sector in tatters
Israel says it hit Hamas command centre; Hamas denies its fighters were present
PM Anthony Albanese said his government would run an age verification trial before introducing laws this year
Weinstein is serving a 16-year sentence after being convicted on rape charges by a California court