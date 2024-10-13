UN warns of catastrophe as Israel fights a two-front war

Unifil spokesperson Andrea Tenenti points at Beirut's southern suburbs from his office in Baabda, east of the Lebanese capital, on October 12, 2024. — AFP

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon warned on Saturday against a "catastrophic" regional conflict as Israeli forces battled Hezbollah and Hamas militants on two fronts, on the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Israel has faced a fierce diplomatic backlash over the injuries suffered by five Blue Helmets serving in south Lebanon.

Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday that Israeli air strikes on three sites had killed at least 15 people, raising an earlier toll.

Israel had earlier told residents of south Lebanon not to return home, as its troops fought Hezbollah militants in a war that has killed more than 1,200 people since September 23.

More than a million people have been forced to flee their homes, Lebanese authorities say.

Hezbollah said it had fired missiles into northern Israel, where air raid sirens sounded and the military said it had intercepted a projectile.

The Iran-backed militants have stepped up their attacks on targets in and around Israel's main northern city of Haifa.

Israel's military said Hezbollah fired about 320 projectiles into Israel over the weekend of Yom Kippur, which ended at nightfall.

It also said roughly 280 "terror targets" were attacked in Lebanon and Gaza over the same period.

For the third time, it declared a "closed military area" along the Lebanese border in northern Israel.

Such measures since late September have preceded ground operations inside Lebanon.

In an interview with AFP, Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for the United Nations peacekeeping mission, Unifil, said he feared an Israeli escalation against Hezbollah could soon spiral "into a regional conflict with catastrophic impact for everyone".

There is "no military solution", Tenenti said.

The UN mission said five peacekeepers had been wounded during fighting in south Lebanon in two days, and Tenenti said "a lot of damage" had been caused to its posts there.

But he added: "There was a unanimous decision to stay because it's important for the UN flag to still fly high in this region, and to be able to report to the Security Council."

Around Israel, markets were closed and public transport halted as observant Jews fasted and prayed on Yom Kippur.

After the holiday, attention is likely to turn again to Israel's promised retaliation against Iran, which launched around 200 missiles at Israel on October 1.

Tehran said the barrage was retaliation for the killing of top militants and an Iranian general.

Israeli forces have been at war in Gaza since Hamas militants on October 7 last year carried out the worst-ever attack on Israel.

Hezbollah, saying it was acting as a "support" front for Hamas, had been exchanging cross-border fire with Israel for almost a year.

But on September 30 Israel began a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon after intensifying air strikes on targets there.