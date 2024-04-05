UAE

UN chief 'deeply troubled' by reports Israel using AI to identify Gaza targets

'No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms,' he said

By AFP

Published: Fri 5 Apr 2024, 6:19 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed serious concern over reports that Israel was using artificial intelligence to identify targets in Gaza.

Guterres said that he was "deeply troubled by reports that the Israeli military's bombing campaign includes Artificial Intelligence as a tool in the identification of targets, particularly in densely populated residential areas, resulting in a high level of civilian casualties."


"No part of life and death decisions which impact entire families should be delegated to the cold calculation of algorithms," he said.

