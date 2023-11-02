UAE: Top educational institution cancels celebratory events amid regional conflict

Gems Education has sent a communique to some of its schools, announcing the suspension

Photo: AFP

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 2 Nov 2023, 6:00 AM

Gems Education has sent a communique to some of its schools, announcing the suspension of celebratory events "at this time".

"We thank our school communities for their support and understanding," the group, which is one of the largest private school operators in the world, told Khaleej Times in a statement.

Khaleej Times has seen mails sent out by two Gems schools. The mails, which were similarly worded and signed by their respective principals, said celebratory events were cancelled "until further notice" as they would be "inappropriate" given the conflict currently raging in the region.

The mail further clarified that the decision to do so “was taken after much careful consideration and consultation” but the group deemed it necessary to do. “As an international education provider serving families of all cultures and backgrounds, we believe events of a celebratory nature would be inappropriate given the current circumstances,” the note read.

Headquartered in Dubai, Gems Education operates more than 60 schools across the world.

According to the note, the affected events included celebrations of religious nature such as Diwali, as well as Christmas events and parties, including Winter Wonderlands, festive fêtes and the likes. End-of-year and New Year celebrations, Thanksgiving events or parties as well as other community events or celebrations were also among the cancelled.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

National events will continue

However, the school clarified that UAE national events like Flag Day, Commemoration Day and UAE National Day would continue to be observed. Additionally, academic and curriculum-based events such as sports tournaments, school drama productions and all extra-curricular programme events of a non-celebratory nature would also continue to go ahead.

The note concluded by thanking parents for being understanding and cooperative. “Our thoughts continue to be very much with all those caught up in the conflict,” it read.

On October 7, the Hamas group attacked Israel, killing 1400 people. Retaliatory bombing of Gaza by Israel has killed over 10,000 people in Palestine and razed entire neighbourhoods.

ALSO READ: