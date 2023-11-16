UAE strongly condemns Israeli bombing near Jordanian field hospital in Gaza

Among the top three are Nicaragua who turned the spotlight on anxiety disorders and Ukraine who spoke out on the harrowing impacts of war
The UAE has strongly condemned and expressed its strong denunciation of the Israeli bombing of the vicinity of the Jordanian field hospital, and the inhumane attacks launched by Israel on hospitals in the Gaza Strip. The UAE affirmed its categorical rejection of targeting hospitals, civilian organisations and facilities in the Strip.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the immediate priority is to preserve the lives of civilians and provide full protection of organizations and civilian facilities, and ensure the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the Palestinians.
The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.
The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fuelling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace, while preventing the region from being drawn into new levels of violence, tension and instability.
