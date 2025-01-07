UAE: Some Syrian expats to go home after 21 years as flights resume to Damascus airport

After being closed for years, Syria’s international airport has officially reopened, sparking a mix of hope and apprehension among Syrian expats. Some are eager to return home after years of displacement, while others remain uncertain, wary of what awaits in a country still recovering from the scars of conflict.

“I want to go back today, not tomorrow,” said Ghassan Aboud, a 51-year-old Syrian expat who has spent 21 years away from his homeland. The fall of Assad has given many Syrians like Ghassan a renewed sense of hope, with a potential path home now in sight. In the past, the only option was to fly to Jordan and take a shuttle bus into Syria. However, with Damascus International Airport back in operation, many are excited about the prospect of booking direct flights home.

For many expats, the longing to reconnect with family and revisit their hometowns, which have been distant memories for so long, fuels the urgency to return. After the announcement of the regime's collapse on December 8, Syrian expats in the UAE celebrated, feeling a complex mix of emotions.

“Just the thought that we could book a flight home gives me goosebumps,” said Ghassan’s son, Ahmed. On Thursday, Qatar Airways revealed plans to resume flights to Damascus after nearly 13 years, with three weekly flights starting Tuesday. Despite this, Ahmed admitted he would prefer to wait a couple of months before his father visits his family members, to better assess the political situation on the ground.

Due to the airport's reopening, a Syrian Arab Airlines flight departed from Damascus on Tuesday, heading to Sharjah with 145 Syrian passengers aboard, as reported by the Syrian state news agency.

Meanwhile, in Al Ain, Rami Saif has been contemplating a long vacation to visit his homeland after a decade. Reflecting on the broader implications of the airport’s reopening, Rami shared his feelings: “It’s heartwarming to see us moving forward, step by step.” He remembered a time when returning to Syria seemed nearly impossible. “Now, we have a chance. I can go back to my country, and it feels great.”

Rami has heard many others express similar intentions to visit Syria as flights resume. He recalled how Syria was once a thriving tourist destination, especially among Arabs. "If the country stabilises enough, we can regain that," he added. Mina A., another Syrian expat living in Sharjah, has not seen his family in three years, a painful separation that has weighed heavily on him. With the recent reopening of Damascus International Airport, he feels a renewed sense of hope. Surprised by the news of Qatar Airways offering flights to his country, Mina hopes he can soon fly directly from the UAE. "I know soon enough there will be flights directly from the UAE to Syria," he said. Mina dreams of reuniting with his loved ones and is eager for the day when the political situation stabilises enough for him to make that journey directly from the UAE.