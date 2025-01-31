UAE leaders congratulate Ahmed al-Sharaa on becoming Syria's interim president

Photo: AFP

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed has congratulated Ahmed al-Sharaa on the occasion of assuming the Syrian presidency for the transitional period.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to President al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa was named on Wednesday as the country's president for the transitional period, the Syrian state news agency reported, citing commander Hassan Abdel Ghani.

Al-Sharaa, promised on Thursday to hold a "national dialogue conference" in his first address to the nation since the fall of President Bashar al-Assad.

And he vowed to "pursue the criminals who shed Syrian blood and committed massacres and crimes", whether they were in Syria or abroad, and to establish "real transitional justice" after al-Assad's fall.

He is the leader of the alliance that spearheaded an offensive that brought down al-Assad and ended five decades of Baath Party rule in Syria in December.

In a statement following the events in Syria, the UAE has reiterated its commitment to the unity and integrity of the Syrian state, as well as to ensuring security and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.