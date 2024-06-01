UAE field hospital in Gaza continues to provide medical services to patients

Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 7:57 AM

The Emirati field hospital in the Gaza Strip continues to provide its medical services without interruption to Gaza's residents, especially in the city of Rafah.

Established under "Operation Chivalrous Knight 3", the field hospital prioritises serving the most vulnerable, including children, women, and those with chronic diseases.

Dr. Saif Al Mehrzi, an orthopaedic surgery consultant at the UAE hospital in Rafah, noted that the medical team has carried out several operations including a metal implant removal, and an endoscopy on an inflamed wound for a patient suffering from war-caused fractures, which helped save his limbs from amputation.

According to the doctor, the patient had been suffering from complications since undergoing surgery last October.

Furthermore, Dr Al Mehrzi emphasised that surgeries are being conducted daily to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.