UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq, offers condolences over victims of fire

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq over the victims of the fire in Nineveh province, which resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Iraqi government and people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy. It also wished a speedy recovery for all the injured.

Massive fire

At least 100 people were killed whenthe fire ripped through a crowded wedding hall, officials said Wednesday, pointing to indoor fireworks as the likely cause for the blaze that sparked a panicked stampede for the exits.

More than 150 people were injured by the flames, the choking smoke or in the crush to flee the reception hall, which was reduced to charred debris and piles of twisted furniture under a partially collapsed ceiling.

