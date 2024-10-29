UAE delivers medical supplies to remote area near Yemen

The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has delivered a shipment of essential medicines and medical supplies to the health unit in a remote area in Ad-Dees Ash-Sharqia, Hadramaut Governorate, as part of the country's ongoing efforts to support Yemen's healthcare sector.

This initiative aligns with the UAE's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of residents in remote areas facing significant challenges in accessing medical care. It addresses deteriorating conditions and service gaps by developing 10 health centres across eastern districts, easing the burden on those travelling long distances for treatment.

In addition to delivering medicines, the ERC's mobile medical clinic provided free medical services, including check-ups and treatments to improve access to basic healthcare.

The local residents praised the ERC's contributions and called for stronger collaboration between humanitarian organisations and the healthcare sector to promote sustainable development and the well-being of all community members.

These initiatives reflect the UAE's commitment to extending healthcare to underserved areas through the Emirates Red Crescent. By supporting remote health units, the campaign aims to restore hope and improve living standards in eastern regions of Hadramaut.