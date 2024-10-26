UAE condemns Israel's attack on Iran, expresses 'deep concern' over escalation

The UAE has strictly condemned Israel's attack on Iran, expressing "deep concern" over the continuation of escalation and its consequences on regional security and stability.

The country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed "the importance of exercising utmost self-restraint" to mitigate risks and prevent the expansion of the scale of conflict.

In a statement, it added that the UAE emphasises "the necessity of resolving disputes through diplomatic means, rather than confrontation and escalation".

Israel said it struck military sites in Iran early on Saturday in retaliation for Tehran's attacks on Israel earlier this month, the latest attack in the escalating conflict between the heavily armed rivals.

Iranian media reported multiple explosions over several hours in the capital and at nearby military bases, starting shortly after 2 a.m. (2230 GMT on Friday).

Before dawn, Israel's public broadcaster said three waves of strikes had been completed and that the operation was over.

Iran said its air defence system successfully countered Israel's attacks on military targets in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam with "limited damage" to some locations.

The Middle East has been on edge awaiting Israel's retaliation for a ballistic-missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, in which around 200 missiles were fired at Israel and one person was killed in the West Bank.

Flights disruptions