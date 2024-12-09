UAE calls for Syria to 'prioritise wisdom' during critical transition, prevent instability

The UAE is closely monitoring the ongoing developments in the Syrian Arab Republic, and reiterates its commitment to the unity and integrity of the Syrian state, as well as to ensuring security and stability for the brotherly Syrian people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) called on all Syrian parties to prioritise wisdom during this critical juncture in Syria's history, in a manner that fulfils the aspirations and ambitions of all segments of the Syrian population.

Furthermore, the Ministry stressed the need to safeguard the Syrian national state and its institutions, and to prevent any descent into chaos and instability.

After almost two weeks of fighting, capturing four key cities, rebels in Syria entered Damascus with no sign of army deployments. On Sunday, Syrian President Bashar Al Assad flew out of Damascus for an unknown destination, two senior army officers told Reuters.

The head of Syria's main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said on Sunday that Damascus is now "without Bashar Al Assad".