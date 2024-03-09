UAE and Egypt airdrop 62 tonnes of aid to Gaza

The The amount of supplies provided by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached more than 21,000 tonnes. — Wam file

Published: Sat 9 Mar 2024, 7:24 PM

In a joint operation, the UAE Air Force and the Egyptian Air Force airdropped 62 tonnes of food and medical aid to northern Gaza, as part of the "Birds of Goodness" campaign.

The Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence announced that with the implementation of the sixth airdrop of humanitarian and relief aid, the total aid delivered through the Birds of Goodness campaign has reached 293 tonnes. The operation is aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian brethren and assist them in overcoming the difficult circumstances they are facing.

The campaign, which will continue for several weeks, embodies the high level of joint Emirati-Egyptian coordination to support the population of Gaza.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The amount of supplies provided by the UAE to the Gaza Strip has reached more than 21,000 tonnes, transported through more than 200 flights and over 520 trucks, as well as two ships.

The UAE, through the "Gallant Knight 3" operation, has established six water desalination stations producing 1.2 million gallons per day, pumped into the Strip, benefiting more than 600,000 people.

The country has also established two field hospitals, the first in southern Gaza under the supervision of an Emirati medical team, including over 100 doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and lab technicians. The hospital has treated approximately 7,951 cases since its opening on December 2, 2023.

The second is a floating hospital off the coast of Al Arish city, with 200 beds, which began providing medical services on February 26. The country also provided the Starlink internet service for urgent medical consultations in the field hospital through video communication technology.

More than 545 people from Gaza have arrived in the country to receive medical care under the directives of the President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to treat 2,000 injured and cancer patients from the sector, in addition to 511 facilities.

The UAE has also established five automated bakeries to meet the daily needs of more than 72,000 people while providing flour to seven existing bakeries in Gaza, catering to the daily needs of 14,000 people each day.

ALSO READ: