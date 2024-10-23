Turkey says some dead, injured after attack at state aviation site

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Turkey said on Wednesday that a deadly attack was carried out at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara, while media reported a loud explosion at the site and showed footage of an exchange of gunfire there.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.

The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.