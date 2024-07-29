Turkey debates fate of millions of stray dogs

US and others call for transparency in vote count
The Turkish parliament on Sunday started an emotional debate on a law aiming to clamp down on millions of stray dogs that opponents say could lead to a vast animal euthanasia campaign.
The government estimates there are four million stray dogs and the law, which will be debated over several days, will allow the killing of sick animals and those with "negative behaviour".
The maximum fine for abandoning dogs would be increased 30-fold to 60,000 lira ($1,800).
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of the debate that Turkey faces a problem "like no other civilised country" which was "growing exponentially". A growing number of rabies cases particularly worries the government.
Authorities have denied however that they want a mass euthanasia. Erdogan said that people want "safe streets".
Animal rights groups have called for a mass sterilisation campaign and opposition parties have vowed to fight the law, even if it is passed in its current state.
The Republican People's Party, which controls Istanbul and other major cities, has said its mayors would not apply the law. Demonstrations have been held in recent weeks, including inside parliament.
The government has said mayors that refuse to carry out the law could be jailed. And it has banned visitors' access to parliament to avoid protests.
The debate has revived discussion of a 1910 measure under the Ottoman authorities when tens of thousands of stray dogs were rounded up in Istanbul and sent to a deserted island in the Marmara sea.
The dogs ate each other and most died of hunger.
US and others call for transparency in vote count
Their earnings could rise by about 20 per cent over two years, according to the media report
20-year-old Lucy took three-month to recuperate after she was found on a beach earlier this year suffering apparent exhaustion
Israel's security cabinet on Sunday authorised the government to respond to the strike on occupied Golan Heights
President Maduro says his country has the world's most transparent electoral system and warns of a 'bloodbath' if he loses
Six African soldiers have been posthumously honoured for having 'died for France' as Paris seeks to ease tensions with former colonies over historical memory
The officials, who were responsible for managing the country's dams, were sentenced to between 9 and 27 years in prison by the Court of Appeal in Derna
Fighting has rocked Lashio since early this month after the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army renewed an offensive against the military