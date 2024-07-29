Turkey debates fate of millions of stray dogs

Animal rights activists take part in a rally to protest against a bill drafted by the government that aims to remove stray dogs off the country's streets, in Ankara, Turkey, on July 28. — Reuters

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 1:23 PM

The Turkish parliament on Sunday started an emotional debate on a law aiming to clamp down on millions of stray dogs that opponents say could lead to a vast animal euthanasia campaign.

The government estimates there are four million stray dogs and the law, which will be debated over several days, will allow the killing of sick animals and those with "negative behaviour".

The maximum fine for abandoning dogs would be increased 30-fold to 60,000 lira ($1,800).

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ahead of the debate that Turkey faces a problem "like no other civilised country" which was "growing exponentially". A growing number of rabies cases particularly worries the government.

Authorities have denied however that they want a mass euthanasia. Erdogan said that people want "safe streets".

Animal rights groups have called for a mass sterilisation campaign and opposition parties have vowed to fight the law, even if it is passed in its current state.