Thousands of displaced Gazans return to their homes as ceasefire begins

Thousands of displaced Gazans carrying tents, clothes and personal belongings began heading to their homes Sunday after a long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect after more than 15 months of war.

AFP journalists saw Palestinians travelling by truck, donkey cart and on foot back to their homes through devastated swathes of Gaza, particularly in the northern parts of the Palestinian territory.

The ceasefire came into effect at 9.15 GMT on Sunday, after a nearly 3-hour delay as Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said the truce would not take effect until Palestinian group Hamas hands over the list of hostages to be released.

In the time between the initial agreed-upon start, at 6.30 GMT, and the actual implementation of the ceasefire at 9.15 GMT, Israeli airstrikes and artillery attacks killed 13 Palestinians, medics said.

The three-stage ceasefire agreement followed months of on-off negotiations brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

Its first stage will last six weeks, during which 33 of the remaining 98 hostages will be released in return for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees.

