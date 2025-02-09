Thai nationals held captive by Hamas in Gaza return home

Freed Thai nationals Surasak Rumnao, Sayhian Suwannkham, Bannawat Saethao, Watchara Sriaoun and Pongsak Thaenna gesture after their return to Thailand at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Sunday, following their release in a hostage-prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas as part of a ceasefire deal. AFP

When Surasak Rumnao, 31, left his home in Thailand's rural Udon Thani province three years ago to go across the world to the southern Israeli town of Yesha for agriculture work, his family never imagined they would lose touch with him for over a year when he was kidnapped by Hamas militants in October 2023.

He and four others were reunited with their families this weekend after their release from captivity in Gaza.

According to Israeli authorities, Hamas-led Palestinian militants abducted more than 250 people, including Israelis and foreign nationals, in their October 2023 attack on Israel.

During the attack, Hamas gunmen killed more than 40 Thais and kidnapped 31 Thai labourers, some of whom died in captivity, according to the Thai government. Later that year, the first group of Thai hostages was returned.

Surasak's mother, Khammee Rumnao, was relieved that her son was not mistreated and has returned to his home, about 620 km northeast of the capital, Bangkok.

"He mainly got to eat bread, he was looked after well and was fed all three meals (each day). He got to shower, he was looked after well," Khammee said, and that he ate whatever his captors had.

Her son does not plan to go back and wants to use the knowledge he gained in his agricultural work in Israel at their home, she said.

His grandparents and other relatives came to their home to welcome him home.

His stepfather, Janda Prachanan, was elated.

"I couldn't find the words to describe how happy I am, that my son is safe and finally home," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the other returnees, dressed in winter jackets, were met with tears of joy from their families who were waiting for their arrival at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. "We are all deeply touched to come back to our birthplace ... to be standing here," said Pongsak Thaenna, one of the returnees said. "I don't know what else to say, we are all truly thankful." Thai Foreign Minister Maris Sangiampongsa, who met the hostages in Israel after their release last week, expressed relief. "This is emotional ... to come back to the embrace of their families," he said. "We never gave up and this was the fruit of that." Before the conflict, approximately 30,000 Thai labourers worked in Israel's agriculture sector, making them one of the largest migrant worker groups in the country. Nearly 9,000 Thais were repatriated following the October 7 attacks. The workers primarily come from Thailand's northeastern region, an area comprising villages and farming communities that is among the poorest in the country. Thailand's foreign ministry said a Thai national is still believed to be held captive by Hamas.

"We still have hope and continue to work to bring them back," Maris said, adding that this includes the bodies of two deceased Thai nationals.