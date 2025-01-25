Tearful reunions as Hamas, Israel complete second swap under Gaza truce

Photo: Reuters

Applause and cheers filled a Tel Aviv square on Saturday as Gaza militants released four Israeli hostages, followed by celebrations in the occupied West Bank when Israel freed 200 Palestinian prisoners in exchange.

While Israel and militant group Hamas completed their second hostage-prisoner swap under a ceasefire deal aimed at paving the way for a permanent end to their war, a last-minute dispute blocked the expected return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to the Gaza Strip's devastated north.

The four hostages released, all women soldiers, reached a hospital on the outskirts of Israel's commercial hub Tel Aviv after more than 15 months of captivity in Gaza.

Israel's prison service confirmed that 200 Palestinian prisoners were freed in exchange, with some of them subsequently deported.

The Israeli captives, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy, all aged 20, and Liri Albag, 19, waved, smiled, and gave thumbs up as they were paraded on a stage in Gaza City, flanked by masked and armed militants.

After their handover to the International Committee of the Red Cross, the military said the women were brought to Israel and "reunited with their parents".

In Tel Aviv, where a crowd gathered to watch their release on a large TV screen at a plaza known as Hostage Square, there were tears of joy, applause and a loud cheer as Israeli flags waved.

In Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank, crowds of Palestinians erupted in joy as dozens of freed prisoners arrived on buses from jail.

One of them, Azzam al-Shallalta, dropped to his knees and wept at his mother's feet after the teary-eyed crowd carried him on their shoulders, an AFP journalist reported.

"My situation was heartbreaking, truly heartbreaking. We pray to God to free all our brothers we've left behind", said Shallalta, still wearing his grey prison tracksuit.

According to a list provided by the Palestinian Prisoners Club advocacy group, among those released was Mohammed Al Tous, 69, who has spent the longest continuous period in Israeli detention. Data from the Israeli authorities suggested he was to be deported.

Freed Israelis in 'stable' condition

The freed Israeli hostages were taken by military helicopter to the Rabin Medical Centre, whose deputy director Lena Feldman Koren said the four were in a "stable" condition even though "the prolonged captivity in harsh conditions is evident".

Footage released by the military showed the families overcome with joy at being back together.

Albag and her parents were seen screaming with happiness and laughing while her father lifted her off the ground in a bear hug.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Albag's parents after her release, telling them that "this is a very happy moment that we have been waiting for a long time", according to a statement from his office.